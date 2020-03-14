William R. "Bill" Nagg passed peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 80, after a long battle with Parkinsons.
Bill was born in Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania, May 26, 1939. He was a dedicated serviceman of U.S. Navy for 27 years; his last duty station was USS Lexington VT-16, Pensacola, Florida. He had resided in Milton, Florida, since 1979.
Bill liked cooking, fishing and golfing; but most of all he loved his family and looked forward to spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lucy Nagg; and his brother, Jack Nagg.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Diana; three children, William Nagg from Marianna, Florida, Michelle (Frank) Shane of Milton, Florida, Shona (Thomas) Peterson of Orlando, Florida; sister, Carlene "Cliff" Hawes from Monaca, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Kara, Chad, Megan, Jennifer, Kaleigh, Thomas and Tanner; and three great grandchildren, Isabella, Olivia and Grayson. He was known by his grandchildren as "Pappy."
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.
Visitation will be held 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to the service.
The Nagg family would like to thank Covenant Hospice and TLC for their loving care.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations, in Bill's name, to the Parkinson's Foundation (200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131), or give online at www.parkinson.org
You may leave condolences for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net www.facebook.com/lewisfun.home
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020