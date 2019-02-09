|
July 8, 1923 – January 30, 2019
Agnes passed away quietly in her 96th year surrounded by family on January 30, 2019.
Mom will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Dini Pratch, Paul Rapati, Tony Rapati, Elly (Dave) Atkinson, Fred (Nicole) Rapati, Miriam Provencal, Joe (Lori) Rapati, Rick (Shannon) Rapati, Agnes (Joel) Coulombe; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; as well as 2 siblings.
Mom was predeceased by her soulmate and loving husband of 65 years, "Fred"; sons-in-law, Ray Pratch, and Daniel Provencal; daughter-in-law, Mary Rapati; and 5 siblings.
An extra special and loving thank you to all the staff at the Citadel Care Centre.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Albert Catholic Church, 7 St. Vital Avenue. Interment to follow in the St. Albert Catholic Cemetery.
To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
St. Albert Chapel
(780) 458-2222
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
9 Muir Drive
St. Albert, AB T8N 1G1
780-458-2222
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019