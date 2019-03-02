|
It is with great sadness, that after a long and courageous fight, the family of Amber Lynn Reid announce her peaceful passing on Saturday, January 5th, 2019 at the age of 34 years. She leaves behind her loving husband of seven years, Evan; son, Austin; parents, Cal and Wendy; sister, Aimee (Zane) and their daughter, Amelia: step sister, Ambika (Ritchie): maternal grandfather, Peter; mother-in-law, Nancy (Doug); father-in-law, Ian (Susan) and their son, Eric; sister -in-law, Jaralyn (Alex) and daughters, Leah and Megan; maternal grandfather-in-law, Ron Sutherland; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Amber's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at Sturgeon Valley Golf and Country Club, 25114 Sturgeon Road, Sturgeon County, AB.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Amber's memory to the Trust Fund Established for Austin M. Reid through any TD Canada Trust. For more information please contact the funeral home.
To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
St. Albert Chapel
(780) 458-2222
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
9 Muir Drive
St. Albert, AB T8N 1G1
780-458-2222
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019