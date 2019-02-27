March 28, 1933 – February 22, 2019
It is with great sadness the loving family of Anne Jwaszko, "the Bird Lady", announce her passing February 22nd2019.
She is survived by Christine (William) Steadman, Brenda (Craig) Carlson, Marcy (Dave) Jurczak; seven grandchildren, Lee (Mandy), Stacey (Ian), Anna (Lassaad), Candice (Nash), Krista (Anthony), Danika and Megan; eight great-grandchildren, Josh (Alexa), Alysa, Erik, Khalil, Layth, Emily, Ryen, Johannes; two great-great-grandchildren, Jason, Dominik, as well as other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Stanley, and daughter Terese Marie.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at St. Albert Catholic Church, 7 St. Vital Avenue, St. Albert, AB.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice at Foyer Lacombe, 1 St. Vital Avenue, St. Albert, AB, T8N 1K1.
To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
St. Albert Chapel
(780) 458-2222
9 Muir Drive
St. Albert, AB T8N 1G1
780-458-2222
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019