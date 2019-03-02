In Loving Memory of
Belinda Louise Krewusik
March 2, 1970-February 23, 2019
Belinda Krewusik passed away February 23, 2019 at the age of 48. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her husband Bradley Krewusik, mother Verna Villeneuve, mother-in-law Marion Krewusik, niece Sheena Villeneuve, as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Belinda was predeceased by her father Thomas Villeneuve, brother Martin Villeneuve, grandparents Donat and Adelaide Villeneuve and John and Louise Cunningham.
Memorial Service
Memories Funeral Home
13403 St. Albert Trail NW
Edmonton, AB
2:00 pm Sunday, March 3, 2019
Reception to follow
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019