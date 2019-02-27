Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave SHANDRO. View Sign



We are sorry to announce that Dave Shandro passed away in Edmonton, Alberta on

February 23, 2019, at the age of 73.



He will be remembered by his wife of 50 years, Dodie; sons, Todd (Cori Bowman) and Matt (Jane Purvis); grandchildren, Nathan, Lauren, Tamsin, William and Archie; sister, Nettie Roy; brothers, Steve (Mary), George (Pauline) and Nick (Florence); and many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his sister-in-law, June (Jerry) Campbell and their sons Greg and Adam; as well as numerous other friends and relatives.



Dave was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Annie Shandro.



Thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Norwood Palliative Care and the Royal Alexandra Hospital at Station 54. Special thanks to Dr. Bailey and Dr. Greg.



A Celebration of Dave's Life will be held Thursday, February 28 at 3:30 p.m. at Park Memorial Chapel, 9709 – 111 Avenue, Edmonton. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of other tributes, donations may be made to the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, #800 College Plaza, 8215-112 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T6G 2C8.



9709 - 111 Avenue

Edmonton , AB T5G OB2

Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019

