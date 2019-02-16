Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Carol (Crossley) Byer. View Sign



June 11, 1954 – February 8, 2019



Deborah Carol Byer of St. Albert passed away on February 8, 2019 with her loving husband Gerald "Jerry" Byer at her side.



"Debbie" Crossley was born on June 11, 1954 and married Jerry on June 22, 1973. She is survived by her mother, Valerie Crossley; daughters, Jennifer (Kelsey Mowatt) Byer and Leslee (Jerad Mack) Byer; her two beautiful grandchildren, Sheldon Byer and Brynn Mack. She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Larry (Dolores) Powers, Gary (Alix) Crossley, Greg (Marc) Crossley, Robert (Elaine) Crossley, Donna Marie Crossley, Kelly Vickers, Lisa Crossley, John Crossley and Paula Crossley; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Debbie was predeceased by her father, Robert Crossley in 2003.



Debbie – aka Debs, Gram, Rocky, "The Baby Whisperer" or "The Best Hug Giver in the Universe" – also had many nieces, nephews, informally adopted children and grandkids who fell in love with her easy going and universally accepting personality.



A Celebration of Life event will take place Saturday, April 6, 2019. Location to be determined.



Please go to



Arrangements entrusted to the care of Sturgeon Memorial Funeral Chapel (780)921-3900.



5016-47 Avenue

Bon Accord , AB T0A 0K0

Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019

