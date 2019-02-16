|
June 11, 1954 – February 8, 2019
Deborah Carol Byer of St. Albert passed away on February 8, 2019 with her loving husband Gerald "Jerry" Byer at her side.
"Debbie" Crossley was born on June 11, 1954 and married Jerry on June 22, 1973. She is survived by her mother, Valerie Crossley; daughters, Jennifer (Kelsey Mowatt) Byer and Leslee (Jerad Mack) Byer; her two beautiful grandchildren, Sheldon Byer and Brynn Mack. She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Larry (Dolores) Powers, Gary (Alix) Crossley, Greg (Marc) Crossley, Robert (Elaine) Crossley, Donna Marie Crossley, Kelly Vickers, Lisa Crossley, John Crossley and Paula Crossley; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Debbie was predeceased by her father, Robert Crossley in 2003.
Debbie – aka Debs, Gram, Rocky, "The Baby Whisperer" or "The Best Hug Giver in the Universe" – also had many nieces, nephews, informally adopted children and grandkids who fell in love with her easy going and universally accepting personality.
A Celebration of Life event will take place Saturday, April 6, 2019. Location to be determined.
Please go to www.celebratingdebbiebyer.com for event details. As Debbie loved all children and youth, donations can be made in kind to Youth Empowerment & Support Services in Edmonton at yess.org/ways-to-give/donate.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Sturgeon Memorial Funeral Chapel (780)921-3900.
Sturgeon Memorial Funeral Chapel
5016-47 Avenue
Bon Accord, AB T0A 0K0
780-915-1860
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019