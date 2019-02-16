|
December 31, 1941 - February 8, 2019
With her family by her side, Dena Marie Douglas passed away peacefully at the age of 77. As she lived her life, laughter and memories were shared until the end.
Born Dena Marie Marshall in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. Her life was filled with adventure; she joined the Canadian Air force where she met her first husband Warren, complete her education degree after having her family, crisscrossed the country including summers at Polly Lake, Ontario, where she met her second husband Phil, and enjoyed many travels with family and friends.
She will be dearly missed and remembered forever by her husband, Phil Douglas, her children Karl (Tracy), Kerri (Noel), Kurt, Liz (Rick), Kolyn (Anita),12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, her sisters Faye and Ann, her brothers Bill and Gordon, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dena was predeceased by first husband, Warren Fahlman.
On January 12, 2019, family and friends gathered with Dena in celebration of her life.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Westview Hospice Care Center for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charities of your choice.
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019