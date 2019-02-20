Elmer Wifladt (1947 - 2019)
  • "Our thought are with you in this very sad time of your..."
    - Birgid Scharf
  • "So sorry for your loss Rose Mary and Amy and Michael...."
    - Odile Wilson


October 3, 1947 – February 13, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the peaceful passing of Elmer, at the age of 71 years. He is survived by his loving spouse of 44 years RoseMarie; children Michael, Amy (Bruce) Elvin: two grandchildren, Dylan and Landon; brother Jack and sister Lillian (Raymond) Christmann; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Margaret; brothers, Oscar, Robert (Janice), Kenneth; sister Arlene (Harry) Pattyson and relatives and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 75 Poirier Avenue, St. Albert, AB.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes, 17312 107 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 1E9, or the Alberta Diabetes Foundation, 8602 112 Street, Edmonton, AB T6G 2E1.

To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.

Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
