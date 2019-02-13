Obituary Guest Book View Sign



May 15, 1936 – February 6, 2019



Glen passed away suddenly on February 6, 2019 after one of his regular daily visits with his wife Betty.



Glen will forever be loved and missed by his wife Betty with whom he shared almost 60 wonderful years of marriage, his children, Doug, Taysia, Dawna (Rick), & his grandchildren; Zack, Samantha (Adam), Emma (Jon) & Brittany.



Donations in Glen's name to the Edmonton Humane Society would be appreciated as Glen loved his cat, Bobby.



The funeral service will be on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:30 am at

North Pointe Community Church, 14025 – 167 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T6V 1J5.



