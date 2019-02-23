|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gualtiero P. "Walter" Brusi.
December 12, 1965 – February 17, 2019
With heartfelt sorrow the family of Walter announce his passing on February 17 at the age of 53 years.
He is lovingly remembered by his spouse of 20 years Teresa; children, Stefania and Alessandra; mother Franca Brusi; two sisters Alberta (Giorgio), Diana; dog, Baci; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Luciano.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Albert Catholic Church, 7 St. Vital Avenue, St. Albert, AB.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the University Hospital Foundation c/o Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute, 8440 – 112 Street NW, Edmonton, AB, T6G 9Z9.
To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
St. Albert Chapel
(780) 458-2222
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
9 Muir Drive
St. Albert, AB T8N 1G1
780-458-2222
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019