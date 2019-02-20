|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Edmond Chalifoux.
December 1, 1938 – February 16, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Henry announce his passing on February 16th, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maxine; children, Colleen (Donald), Collette (Oliver), Janet, Dale (Karen); grandchildren, Brian, Jenna (Ben), Stephen (Jessica), Dustin, Trevor (Nicole), Bradley, Cole, Grace and Kate; great grandchildren, Tallulah, Petra, Raphy, Aaro, Lily and Kerry as well as other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Armand and Stella; brothers Art, Louis, Norman & Paul; sisters-in-law, Loretta & Margaret and granddaughter Dana Durand.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019, at St. Jean Baptiste Church, 10020 - 100 Avenue, Morinville, Alberta.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jean Baptiste Restoration Fund.
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019