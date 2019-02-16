April 29, 2006 – February 8, 2019
Our dear daughter, Jaina Marie Herbers, peacefully made her transition to heaven on Friday, February 8, 2019.
She will always be remembered by her dad Chad, her mom Christina, and her little sister Addison Lynn.
She will be very deeply missed by all members of her loving family, her amazing caregivers and her friends.
Jaina deeply loved hugs, manicures, butterflies, being outside and hanging out with her family and her caregivers.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Connelly-McKinley St. Albert Funeral Home, 9 Muir Drive, St. Albert, AB.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jaina's honour to the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, 800, 8215 - 112 Street, NW, Edmonton, AB, T6G 9Z9.
To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
St. Albert Chapel
(780) 458-2222
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019