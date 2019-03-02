Jeanne Gauthier (1927 - 2018)
In memory of our dearest mother Jeanne Gauthier (nee Hebert)
December 4, 1927-March 2, 2018

Sunshine passes,
Shadows fall,
Love's remembrance outlasts us all;
And though the years be many or few,
They are all filled with remembrance of you.

Euclid (Ruth) Gauthier, Marianna (Ron) Magas, Marilyn (Bruce) Dika, Colette (Chris) Wilson,
Marcelle Gauthier-Landry (deceased) & ( Normand), Giselle (Leonard) Mandrusiak,
Jeannelle Gauthier, Jacques Gauthier, Richard Gauthier.
Published in St. Albert Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019
