In Loving Memory Of
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Katherine (Obertowich) Malanchen.
Jennifer Katherine Malanchen (nee Obertowich)
May 7, 1917 - February 20, 2019
We sat beside your bedside, our hearts were crushed and sore, we did our duty to the end 'til we could do no more. In tears we watched you sinking, we watched you fade away, and though our hearts were breaking, we knew you could not stay.
Jennie passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Jennie is survived by, her sons; Roy (Eileen), Dale (Colleen), grandchildren; Cathy (Barry), Blain (Valerie), Larissa (Richard), Jenna (Stefan), Amy (Kent), great grandchildren; Deanna (Cohen), Megan (KB), Owen, Vada; sister-in-law, Ann Knapp of Edmonton, AB, and Pat Obertowich of New Westminister, BC; as well as numerous relatives and friends. Jennie was predeceased by her husband Mike.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at the Youville Home in St. Albert.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sturgeon Alliance Church, 4910 – 52 Street, Gibbons, Alberta.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Jennie to Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories, 308, 14925 – 111 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta, T5M 2P6.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of STURGEON MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL (780) 921-3900
Sturgeon Memorial Funeral Chapel
5016-47 Avenue
Bon Accord, AB T0A 0K0
780-915-1860
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019