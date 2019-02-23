Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Victoria (Hukalo) Smith. View Sign



Joyce passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at the Youville Home in St. Albert at the age of 82 years.



She is survived by three sisters: Bernadette Stiles, Theresa Elgert, Joanna Koziak and one brother, Lawrence Hukalo.



She is predeceased by her husband Raymond.



She was born in Edmonton on July 25, 1936. She grew up in the Calder area and attended St. Edmonds School and then St. Mary's High School. After graduation she attended the University of Alberta where she took pharmacy, graduating in 1957. She spent all her working career in the retail pharmacy trade. Joyce met Raymond Stewart



A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at 2:00 p.m., at Connelly-McKinley St. Albert Funeral Home, 9 Muir Drive, St. Albert, T8N 1G1, officiated by Father Ignacy Warias. Cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's name may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.



To send condolences, please visit



Connelly-McKinley

St. Albert Funeral Home,

(780) 458 2222



Joyce passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at the Youville Home in St. Albert at the age of 82 years.She is survived by three sisters: Bernadette Stiles, Theresa Elgert, Joanna Koziak and one brother, Lawrence Hukalo.She is predeceased by her husband Raymond.She was born in Edmonton on July 25, 1936. She grew up in the Calder area and attended St. Edmonds School and then St. Mary's High School. After graduation she attended the University of Alberta where she took pharmacy, graduating in 1957. She spent all her working career in the retail pharmacy trade. Joyce met Raymond Stewart Smith (born November 9, 1941) at bowling in 1966. They dated, were engaged, and then married a year and a half later, on November 18th, 1967. They called it their Centennial Project. They lived near St. Joseph's High School in an apartment before buying a 3-bedroom bungalow in St. Albert in June 1976, where they resided until health issues forced them out. They were married for 48 years. Joyce and Raymond loved collecting antiques and were lifetime members of the Wild Rose Antique Collectors.A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at 2:00 p.m., at Connelly-McKinley St. Albert Funeral Home, 9 Muir Drive, St. Albert, T8N 1G1, officiated by Father Ignacy Warias. Cremation has taken place.In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's name may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com. Connelly-McKinleySt. Albert Funeral Home,(780) 458 2222 Funeral Home Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home

9 Muir Drive

St. Albert , AB T8N 1G1

780-458-2222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for St. Albert Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close