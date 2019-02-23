|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Victoria (Hukalo) Smith.
Joyce passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at the Youville Home in St. Albert at the age of 82 years.
She is survived by three sisters: Bernadette Stiles, Theresa Elgert, Joanna Koziak and one brother, Lawrence Hukalo.
She is predeceased by her husband Raymond.
She was born in Edmonton on July 25, 1936. She grew up in the Calder area and attended St. Edmonds School and then St. Mary's High School. After graduation she attended the University of Alberta where she took pharmacy, graduating in 1957. She spent all her working career in the retail pharmacy trade. Joyce met Raymond Stewart Smith (born November 9, 1941) at bowling in 1966. They dated, were engaged, and then married a year and a half later, on November 18th, 1967. They called it their Centennial Project. They lived near St. Joseph's High School in an apartment before buying a 3-bedroom bungalow in St. Albert in June 1976, where they resided until health issues forced them out. They were married for 48 years. Joyce and Raymond loved collecting antiques and were lifetime members of the Wild Rose Antique Collectors.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at 2:00 p.m., at Connelly-McKinley St. Albert Funeral Home, 9 Muir Drive, St. Albert, T8N 1G1, officiated by Father Ignacy Warias. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's name may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
Connelly-McKinley
St. Albert Funeral Home,
(780) 458 2222
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
9 Muir Drive
St. Albert, AB T8N 1G1
780-458-2222
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019