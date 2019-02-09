1940 – 2019
The family of Joyce Smith is saddened to announce her passing on February 6th, 2019 at the age of 78.
Joyce was born in Saskatoon and grew up in Rosetown, SK, the daughter of Frank and Jean Glass. After graduating high school, Joyce attended the University of Saskatchewan, School of Nursing, graduating in 1961. In her final year of nurses training she met Hugh Smith, and they were married Oct. 7th, 1961. Hugh and Joyce began their family in Regina moving to Edmonton in 1968 and St. Albert in 1972.
Joyce is pre-deceased by her parents and survived by her loving husband, Hugh; their children Ian (Mona) Smith and Norma (Reid) Tomlins; grandchildren Curtis, Caitlin and Bryn; her brother Wayne, step-brother Dale and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. Albert United Church, 20 Green Grove Drive, St. Albert.
To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
St. Albert Chapel
(780) 458-2222
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019