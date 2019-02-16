|
Kathryn Wolinis passed away on February 6th, 2019 at the Citadel Care Center, St. Albert, AB, just five days short of her 100th birthday.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved daughter, Diane Charles; precious grandsons, Andrew and Graham; and dear cousin, Joan Juskiw.
Kathryn was born and educated in Winnipeg, MB. On October 18, 2002 she relocated to St. Albert, AB. Kathryn was pre-deceased by her parents, William and Anna Wasylyna; sisters, Mary (Tony) Onesky and Sophia (Nicholas) Baryluk; and son-in-law, Bruce Allan Charles.
A private graveside service was held at the St. Albert Municipal Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edmonton or Winnipeg Humane Societies.
"The tide recedes, but
leaves behind bright sea -
shells in the sand.
The sun goes down, but
gentle warmth still lingers
on the land.
The music stops, and yet it
echoes on in sweet refrains…
For every joy that passes,
something beautiful remains."
