It is with great sadness that the family of Kelly announces his passing on February 23, 2019, at the age of 39.
He will be forever in the hearts of his family: mother Margie (Zbigniew Szepczynski); sister Trina (Bryan Cholik); niece and nephew, Kayley and Kaden Cholik; numerous relatives and friends.
Kelly was predeceased by his father Raymond; grandparents, Mary and Morris Solomon and Doris and Metro Goruk.
A Celebration of Kelly's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Connelly – McKinley St. Albert Funeral Home, 9 Muir Drive, St. Albert.
To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
St. Albert Chapel
(780) 458-2222
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
9 Muir Drive
St. Albert, AB T8N 1G1
780-458-2222
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019