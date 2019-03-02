|
The family of Mary Gleason is saddened to announce her passing on February 24, 2019 at the age of 90.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children Patrick (Jackie), Sandra, Dan (Brenda), Joanne (Kim), Tom and Gerry (Linda); grandchildren Andrea (Brian), Jessica (Dennis), Kailey (Aran), Alanna (Matt), Daniel, JP, Sean, Aaron and Sydney; and great grandchildren Preston, Kyah and Avery.
Mary Gleason is predeceased by her husband, James and her daughter, Eileen.
A funeral service will be held at Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home, 9 Muir Drive, St. Albert on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception.
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
9 Muir Drive
St. Albert, AB T8N 1G1
780-458-2222
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019