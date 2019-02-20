1930 – 2019
|
With heavy hearts, we announce Maxine's passing on February 14, 2019 at 88 years of age.
She is survived by her children, Cameron, Ian and Kathy; as well as her 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Foster McGarvey (St. Albert) Funeral Home, 9 Muir Drive, St. Albert on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Memorial donations in Maxine's name can be made to The Adult Day Program, Sturgeon Hospital Foundation.
Foster & McGarvey Funeral Home
St. Albert
(780) 419-6666
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019