Maxine Ruby (Schultz) Hall

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Ruby (Schultz) Hall.

1930 – 2019

With heavy hearts, we announce Maxine's passing on February 14, 2019 at 88 years of age.

She is survived by her children, Cameron, Ian and Kathy; as well as her 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Foster McGarvey (St. Albert) Funeral Home, 9 Muir Drive, St. Albert on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00pm.

Memorial donations in Maxine's name can be made to The Adult Day Program, Sturgeon Hospital Foundation.


To send condolences, please visit www.fostermcgarvey.com.

Foster & McGarvey Funeral Home
St. Albert
(780) 419-6666
Funeral Home
Foster and McGarvey Funeral Home - St. Albert Chapel
9 Muir Drive
St. Albert, AB T8N 1G1
780-419-6666
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.