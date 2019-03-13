|
April 20, 1972 – February 20, 2019
With great sadness, Lexi Love Hamilton is announcing the sudden passing of her beloved SUPER DAD, Michael Stephen at the age 47. Michael passed away due to heart failure on February 20, 2019, in Edmonton.
Greatly missed by father David L. Hamilton of St. Albert and his union brothers and sisters of Local 110 Insulators.
Please donate to a local food bank in his memory.
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019