|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Logan.
October 31, 1941 – February 11, 2019
The family of Phyllis is saddened to announce her passing on February 11, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 wonderful years, Dale; four children: Larry, Dorothy, Kim and Dale Jr.
She was predeceased by her son Norman.
Cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
St. Albert Chapel
(780) 458-2222
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
9 Muir Drive
St. Albert, AB T8N 1G1
780-458-2222
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019