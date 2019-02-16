Phyllis Logan (1941 - 2019)
Obituary
October 31, 1941 – February 11, 2019

The family of Phyllis is saddened to announce her passing on February 11, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 wonderful years, Dale; four children: Larry, Dorothy, Kim and Dale Jr.

She was predeceased by her son Norman.

Cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
