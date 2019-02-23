December 5, 1953 – February 17, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Regina Wollmann on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 65 years.
Regina is survived by her loving husband, John Wollmann; brother, Dieter (Louise); sister, Carol (Cory); nephew, David (Kelly); nieces, Kimberly (Don) and Christie (Adam); two great nephews, Judah and Zion; one great niece, Evelyn; as well as deeply missed by many extended family members out in Manitoba, and numerous friends.
Regina was predeceased by her parents Bernie and Henny.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Albert Funeral Home, 9 Muir Drive, St. Albert, AB T8N 1G1.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Regina's name to the Alberta Diabetes Foundation, HRIF – East 1-020, 1A University Campus NW, Edmonton, AB, T6G 9Z9.
To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019