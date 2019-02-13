November 25th, 1954 - February 5th, 2019
The family of Richard, "Rick" Bruce Lee, is saddened to announce his passing,
on February 5th, 2019.
He is survived by his loving spouse of 17 years Diana; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Rick was predeceased by his parents and brother Bob, as well as relatives and friends.
No service is being held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
St. Albert Chapel
(780) 458-2222
Published in St. Albert Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019