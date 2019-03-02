|
Richard Lafleur of St. Albert, passed away on Feb. 20th, 2019 at the age of 85 years.
For 62 years he was the beloved husband of Mirelle Lafleur (nee Audy).
He leaves one daughter, Colette Klein (Murray) of Chase, BC.
One son, Rene Lafleur (Nina) and their son, Gunnar Gabriel of St. Albert.
One granddaughter, Candace (Paul Labelle) of Ireland, and their 8 year old twins Lochlynn and Kaitlynn.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at Connelly-McKinley St. Albert Funeral Home, 9 Muir Drive, St. Albert on Tuesday, March 12th at 2:00 p.m.
We all loved him dearly but he is now with his son, Andre who passed away May 2015.
To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
St. Albert Chapel
(780) 458-2222
9 Muir Drive
St. Albert, AB T8N 1G1
Published in St. Albert Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2019