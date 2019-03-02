Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Louise (Playdon) MOGER. View Sign



February 1, 1956 – February 16, 2019





Wendy Moger passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a brief illness but a long battle with MS.

Along with daughter, Sarah, son-in-law, Zach, grandsons Evan and Elliott, Wendy's great loves were anything to do with horses and dogs. Wendy touched many lives be it through her association with Weight Watchers, dog training, or the riding arena. She was a caregiver and advocate for many. Also left to remember Wendy are sisters Joyce, Carol and Susan, brothers Ralph and David and many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Wendy's wishes an Open House will be held Saturday, March 16th at the Stony Plain United Church, 5012 51 Avenue, between 2 and 4 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Edmonton Humane Society.

