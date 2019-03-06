|
February 24, 1925 – February 27, 2019
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Bill at the age of 94 years.
He is lovingly remembered by his loving spouse Irene of 68 years; children: William (Yvette), Jo-Ann, Michael and James; grandchildren: John (Darcie), Lee, Janet (Jean-Francois), Amanda (John), Matthew, Kerry (Lynnette) and Sean; great grandchildren: Connor, Liam, Amelia and Lincoln; sisters, Mary-Anne (Jake) and Rose-Marie; sisters-in-law, Dawne and Terri, as well as numerous relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents George and Adeline; brothers, James, Stanley, Richard and Fred; sisters, Dorothy- May and Audrey.
Bill served in the RCAF and Canadian Army in WWII, his career for the CNR railway spanned for over 46 years, retiring in 1988, he was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion, where he was involved with branch 271.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 75 Poirier Avenue, St. Albert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 9115 – 75 Street, Edmonton, AB, T6C 4L3.
