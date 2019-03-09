Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Henry Barnes. View Sign



October 9, 1936 – March 5, 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, William Henry Barnes, who died peacefully in his sleep on March 5, 2019 at the age of 82.



He and our mother Diana shared 56 wonderful years together. In addition to his wife Diana, he is survived by and will be lovingly remembered by: Jennifer and her husband Rob, Sarah, and Emma (Warren); by his six grandsons (Nick, Josh, David, Ian, Alex and Liam); by siblings Gwen (Keith) and John (Betty); and by his nieces and nephews.



Bill lived a full life. He was an aeronautical engineer and worked across the UK and Canada. He was an active volunteer in his local community for many years, including the Cold Lake Town Council, Library Board, ESL tutoring, Hospital Board and FCSS. He was an avid woodworker, spending his time building everything from furniture to boats. He loved to get out on the boat fishing with his son-in-law Rob, friend Charlie and anyone else he could persuade to join him. He enjoyed singing with various groups throughout his life, everything from Gilbert & Sullivan to the Groovy Gang at the St. Albert Senior's Centre. We will all carry with us his quick wit, bright smile, terrible puns, and generous heart.



A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.

