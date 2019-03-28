A. Michael Vagnone

A. Michael Vagnone ("Gig"), 94, of Stamford passed away peacefully in his home on March 26, 2019. Born in Stamford on August 11, 1924 he was the son of the late Michael and Della Sylvester Vagnone.

A lifelong resident of Stamford, he served in World War II in the European Theater and fought in 5 major battles landing on Omaha Beach and then with General Patton's third Army. He was the former Sr. Vice Commander of the VFW Post 10013 and a member of the American Legion Post 0003. A Plumber by trade, he was a member of Locals 311 and 777 working for various contractors until he opened Vagnone & Son Plumbing and Heating in 1983.

Michael is survived by his daughter and caretaker, Lorri Tamburro and her husband Ronnie, and their children, Raven Tamburro and Ronni Tamburro, Jr., a son, Joseph Vagnone and his children, Joseph Vagnone, Jr. and Michael Vagnone, daughter Deborah Accurso and her son Ian Accurso and daughter Michele Vagnone.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his wife Stephanie Budziszweski Vagnone, his son, Sgt. Michael J. Vagnone, his sister, Mary Vagnone and his brother, Frank Vagnone.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 29 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 4 Pulaski Street, Stamford. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien.

Mrs. Tamburro would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Michael Ahman from Companions and Homemakers for his 24-hour care for the last 6 months as well as the members of the Constellations Hospice Care Team – Doreen Burgos, RN, Lisa Tebbe, Chaplain and Mitzi Liotta, LCSW.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Michael's memory to Abilis, 50 Glenville Street, Greenwich, CT 06831, Attn: Director of Development or OPIN – Outreach to Pets in Need, PO Box 488, Riverside, CT 06878.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary