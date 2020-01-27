|
Adamina Quiñones
Adamina Quiñones, age 82 of Stamford, CT died suddenly and peacefully with her loving family by her side at Stamford Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico and was one of six children born to the late Angelino Irizarry and Dominica Caraballo.
She was a loyal employee of Clairol Inc. where she worked for many years before her retirement. Known as a beloved mother for her innate genuine and gentle caring manner, she enjoyed cooking and always looked forward to spending time with her family.
Adamina was predeceased by her two sons, Alexis and Eli Quiñones. She is survived by her two daughters, Jacqueline Quiñones of Stamford, CT, Yolanda Cruz of Stamford, CT, sons, Dennis Quiñones of Monroe, CT and Edwin Quiñones of Stamford, CT. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Cynthia, Raymond, Samantha, and Zachary as well as 2 great-granddaughters.
Her family will receive friends at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 from 9 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Stamford Church, 566 Elm Street. To leave an online condolence please visit www.leopgallagherstamford.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 28, 2020