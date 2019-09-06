|
Adele B. Gordon
Adele Gordon of Stamford passed away on September 4, surrounded by her family. Adele was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 25, 1936, the daughter of Esther and Bernard Berkowitz. She graduated from Boston University and began her career as a speech therapist in the Stratford, CT school system.
Adele moved to Stamford in 1959, when she married her beloved husband Les. They were married for sixty years and had three children, Michelle (married to Don), Adam (married to Maureen), and Jon (married to Renee). Adele is also survived by five grandchildren, Sarah, Sam, Kaishah (married to Christian), Kyle and Emily, one great-granddaughter, Sophia, her brother Bill Berkowitz, her sister Rita Rosenblum and her brother-in-law Bill Rosenblum.
Adele was a lifelong Stamford politician and civic activist and spent countless hours working to make it an even better community for all of its residents.
Adele served on the Stamford Board of Education for ten years, as its president for two years, and was also president of Connecticut Association of Boards of Education. She was a founding member of the Connecticut Association of Children With Learning Disabilities and the Stamford Public Education Foundation.
Among other volunteer activities, Adele served on the Stamford Police Commission, and the boards of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, the Red Cross, Literacy Volunteers and SilverSource. She was named Stamford Citizen of the year for 1998.
Adele founded the Dental Center of Stamford and served as its Executive Director and President. She was very proud of her work for the Community Health Center, culminating with the opening of the Community Health Center of Stamford at 22 Fifth Street this past November. Adele fervently believed that health care for all is a right, not a privilege.
At the ceremony dedicating the Fifth Street building in her honor, Associate Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court Andrew McDonald described Adele as "one of the community's first responders… when you see a need, you jump in."
The funeral service will take place on Sunday morning, September 8, at 10:30 at Temple Beth El, 350 Roxbury Road, Stamford, CT.
Donations can be sent to SilverSource in Stamford, CT, or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 7, 2019