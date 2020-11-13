Adeline Veneziano
Adeline (Addie) Locicero Veneziano, a longtime resident of Stamford, CT, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the age of 93 in Scottsdale, AZ. Born September 16, 1927, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Veneziano and son Frank P. Veneziano, and parents James LoCicero and Antonina (Raiata) LoCicero.
Addie graduated from Stamford High School in 1945 and Teachers College of Connecticut in New Britain in 1949. She and Frank met in college and married in 1951. After teaching in Woodbury, CT, the couple moved to their lifetime home on Nichols Avenue in Stamford, CT and soon after started their family. Addie taught business courses throughout her teaching career at Woodbury High School, Stamford High School, Middlesex Junior High School in Darien and Rippowam High School. Her motivation to learn never ended. To kick off her retirement from teaching, she enrolled in theater and performed in plays—and even donned a Tweetie Bird costume to entertain children at the mall!
As a teacher, colleague, neighbor and friend, Addie was a vibrant, compassionate, gregarious person always full of energy and grace. Her inner spirit brought sunshine to all. She took an authentic interest in everyone she met, whether playing with the kids at the bus stop, talking with employees at the drug store or bank on High Ridge Road, meeting a random person or past students in the grocery store, or working out with her friends at the Tully Center, where she was a longtime member and dedicated to "keep on moving"!
In July 2019, Addie moved West to be close to her daughter, Janet, in Scottsdale, AZ. She established her new home at Andara Senior Independent Living in Scottsdale, where she truly embraced her new senior living lifestyle. And her zest for life continued. She became known for checking in on everyone's well-being, telling jokes, and volunteering during Covid to assist deliveries to fellow residents or help to organize the library. She was faithful to her daily participation in Zoom fitness classes, worked out on the treadmill, sang in the glee club, and could often be seen dancing down the hallways or singing in the lobby. In her "free time," Addie still managed to read 37 books over the past 6 months.
As a Wife, Daughter, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Grandma, Addie was a true lady, gracious, humble and authentic. And everyone would agree she never passed up the opportunity to offer a "pun" and adopted the name "Queen of the Puns". "Lordy, Lordy, if I were only 40" was a favorite saying.
Addie is survived by her daughter Janet Veneziano of Scottsdale, AZ; sister Francis Amico of Hamden, CT (formerly of Stamford); brother James LoCicero of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren Tyler Joseph Veneziano and Lindsay Veneziano, and daughter-in-law Beth Talbott, formerly of Norwalk, CT; grand-dogs Fenway and Whiskers; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Nancy Francesconi of Darien and Helen Locicero of Stamford.
A Zoom Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 4 p.m. EST/2 p.m. MST/1 p.m. PST, in which friends and family are invited to take part and share favorite "Addie" stories. Please reach out to Lacerenza Funeral Home at email: info@lacerenzafh.com or 203-324-0158 or to obtain information for the Zoom link.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Adeline Veneziano's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate/
.