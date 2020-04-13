|
Adolfo Flores
Adolfo Flores, a longtime resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020. Adolfo was born in Mexico on January 12, 1934, son of the late Ricardo and Margarita Flores.
Adolfo is survived by his three daughters, Coty Flores, Maria Flores, and Francisca Wilks and her husband Clinton, all of Stamford. His five sons, Mario Flores and his wife Alba Galindo, Lino Flores and his wife Margo, Jesus Flores, Adolfo Flores, Jr., and Jorge Flores and his wife Maria, all of Stamford. Along with many cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents Adolfo was predeceased by his two sons Martin and Carlos Flores and his daughter Carmen Flores.
Due to the current public health situation, a private service will be held.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Flores family with the arrangement. There will be no calling hours and Interment will be private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 14, 2020