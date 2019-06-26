Afrodite Karayiannis

Afrodite Karayiannis peacefully fell asleep at her home on June 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Skoura, Sparta, Greece on October 21, 1931 to Stylianos and Panagiota Prattas. She embodied the true meaning of a Spartan woman, enduring hardships and exemplifying strength, while also maintaining compassion and sensitivity for all whom she encountered. Afrodite was raised by a widowed mother, as her father had died tragically when she was only two years old. She later met her husband Petros in her childhood village of Skoura. Afrodite and her husband had two loving children, Matoula and George, before immigrating to Montreal, Quebec, Canada seeking a better life. They eventually took their young family to Stamford, CT. Afrodite worked at Norma Hoffman before she and Petros started their own business, Pine Hill Deli & Grocery. She worked tirelessly at the deli while helping to raise 5 grandchildren. She was like a mother to them and her grandchildren will never forget the sacrifices she made for them. Afrodite loved gardening, baking, knitting, taking walks at Cove Park, and volunteering at the Archangels Greek Orthodox Church. She was known for her baking at the church as a member of the Philoptochos society. She was famous for her loukoumades at the Festival and her Christmas and Easter holiday breads. Afrodite and Petros enjoyed spending months away in Greece and Clearwater Beach, Florida. Afrodite was predeceased by her husband Petros this past year, after 67 years of marriage. She is survived by her sister Christina and her husband Polezoes Vouthounis, her brother-in-law Kostas Karagiannis, her son George and his wife Alexandra Karayiannis, and by her daughter Matoula and her husband Alkiviades Valassis, as well as by 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Afrodite will be missed tremendously by all who knew her and her loving and generous spirit. May her memory be eternal. We will always love you, Yiayia. Her family will receive friends at the Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford St., Stamford on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 from 9:30-10:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of the Archangels Ladies Philoptochos Society, 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905.