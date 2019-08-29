|
|
Agnes Ostrowski
Agnes Ostrowski, a lifelong resident of Stamford, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Steadily, Agnes walked throughout Stamford, always saying hello to those she met along the way. Responsibly she worked, both in and outside the home, to help care and provide for her family.
Faithfully, Agnes relied on God to nurture her spirit as she fulfilled her life's commitment of serving others. For one hundred plus years, Agnes lovingly embraced life and empowered others to live their lives to the fullest.
Surviving are her children, Marie Dooley (David); Eddie Ostrowski (Gail); Elaine Law; and John Ostrowski (Lori). Agnes also leaves behind her sister, Helen Zap, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at The Basilica of Saint John the Evangelist, 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford, CT. The interment will immediately follow at St. John R.C. Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to: https://www.cancer.org/, and Hospice Care of Fairfield County https://www.visitingnurse.net/
The family wishes to extend a special note of gratitude to the physicians, nurses and staff of Stamford Hospital, and especially to the kind-hearted and gifted staff of the Visiting Nurses and Hospice of Fairfield County. Also, a special thank-you to Doctors Joseph Bertino and Carlo LaScala, who as loving family members, guided Agnes's care throughout her senior years.
If you would like to leave a condolence message for Agnes's family online, you may visit the family guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com at www.bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 1, 2019