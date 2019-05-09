Alan D. Fraser, Sr.

Alan D. Fraser, Sr., 76, a longtime resident of Springdale, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Alan was born on January 17, 1943 in Parrsboro, Nova Scotia, Canada, son of the late Watson M. and Alma M. Morris Fraser.

Alan was a proud veteran of the United States Navy having served on the LSD Donner in the early 60's and remained involved with the local VFW Post 9617 which included selling "Buddy" Poppies every Spring in front of Dunkin Donuts.

After 26 years of service Alan retired from Petroleum Heat & Power Co. in Stamford as the Oil Department Manager.

Having been a fixture around the Springdale Shopping Center, Alan had made many great friends and acquaintances while spending time at Kim's Kitchen, Dunkin Donuts and Vinny's Backyard.

He is survived by his son Doug Fraser of Stamford and a sister Lois Slocum also of Stamford.

Besides his parents, Alan was predeceased by his beloved wife of 34 years Karen J. Fraser, for whom he was a longtime caretaker after having been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, a brother Laurice Fraser and a sister Iris Dowe.

Alan was a kind and unpretentious man who loved, and was loved by his family and many friends in Advocate Harbour Nova Scotia, where he would summer, and in the Springdale area where he lived and sadly left this Earth. He will be greatly missed!

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, a Celebration of Alan's Life will be held in the funeral home at 12:00 noon. A funeral procession to Lakeview Cemetery, New Canaan, for entombment will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alan's memory to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.lustgarten.org.

