Alan J. Edly
1935 - 2020
Alan J. Edly, born June 22, 1935 in New York City passed away on June 14, 2020. Alan is the son of Alexander and Grace (Hauss) Edly and is survived by two first cousins, Gail Duffill of Yarmouth Port, MA and Karen Opalka of Averill, New York. He has been buried beside his parents at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury, NY.
Al attended Xavier High School in New York City and went on to graduate magna cum laude from the College of the Holy Cross in 1957. In 1963 he received an MBA from New York University.
Al began his career as a staff accountant at Arthur Andersen & Co. in New York City. He subsequently joined American Maize-Products Company, a publicly traded company, and followed American Maize when it moved its headquarters to Stamford, CT where he rose to be the Vice President of Finance and a member of the Board of Directors. Al retired from American Maize in 1992.
After his retirement Al was an active hiker who lead groups to places they never would have otherwise been. Al had a brilliant mathematical mind and was an avid NY Rangers and Yankees fan who could recite statistics endlessly. He had many friends who respected and loved him.
A memorial mass to celebrate Al's life will be held at St. John R. C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid 19 and the Church's limited seating restrictions, the service will also be streamed live on the Church's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in Al's memory to the charity of your choice.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. John R. C. Church -- the service will also be streamed live on the Church's Facebook page.
