Alan Oyugi
Alan Thomas Oyugi was born on November 2, 1963 in Nairobi, Kenya and died suddenly on April 6, 2020 of a cardiac arrest, during a late morning walk in Scalzi Park in Stamford, Connecticut. Alan was 56 years old and lived in Stamford for 35 years. Born to Joseph H. Oyugi (deceased) and Winifred Lwamugira, Alan was the second eldest child. Alan and his family relocated from Nairobi, Kenya to Rye, New York when his father accepted a position with the United Nations in New York City.
Alan attended Rye High School and graduated in 1981. Following graduation, he attended the University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Alan was extremely loved, gregarious, generous and a highly driven person who went above and beyond the call of friendship. He had a zest for life. He was kind, gracious and totally committed to his family, friends, clients and business associates locally and across the globe. Having lived in Kenya, Tanzania and the United States, and having traveled extensively, Alan felt fortunate to experience a level of social intelligence and cultural sensitivity that may have otherwise not been possible. He was grateful for this. As a young man, he was overtaken by an enterprising and entrepreneurial spirit which ultimately inspired him to start the first of several businesses. He had an extensive client list that included high-profile individuals, celebrities and dignitaries worldwide. It was not an accomplishment he took for granted, but one he established and cultivated over a 35-year career. His companies were guided by the important values of quality, honesty,ethics and integrity. As a global business executive and entrepreneur, Alan was fortunate to experience success in three industries: Ground Transportation and Aviation, Security, and Renewable Energy. The common thread running through each of the businesses he founded and led was the privilege to serve others. Some focal points of his career include: In 1999, he founded Alliance Global Ground Transportation and Chartered Jets - a multinational brand specializing in chartered aviation and ground transportation, servicing over 500 major cities throughout the United States, South America, Asia, Canada, Mexico and Australia. In 2004, he co-founded African Power Initiative (API), a renewable energy company with a biodiesel focus in East Africa.
In 2012, he expanded the global footprint of the transportation business by establishing N&A Associates - a U.S. based global logistics and security consulting firm, which provides discreet, high-end security services to high-profile individuals. In 2015, he co-founded Sustenersol Company, Ltd., a company focused on developing strategic solutions for affordable and sustainable renewable energy projects to enable economic development in communities, while reducing energy poverty and carbon footprint. Notwithstanding his business engagements, Alan was selflessly committed to supporting numerous social causes and many foundations with his time and boundless energy.
Alan spent his life in service to others through his volunteer experience, fundraising for charity events, sponsorships, and in-kind donations of transportation services and time.For 27 years, Alan supported The Michael Bolton Charities. Other foundations he was committed to over the years include: The SEED Project, Cystic Fibrosis Adapt, Orphaned Starfish Foundation, Education Improves Lives, Greenwich YMCA and many others. Through his engagement with these charities, his mission was to support children and women at risk, orphans, victims of abuse, survivors of trafficking, education and training in rural communities, and developing young African leaders through education, employment, sports and gender equality. As many of his friends would say, there was never a charity that Alan wouldn't try to support, uplift and help accomplish its objectives. He always believed in giving back and helping the less fortunate.
Alan is survived by his mother, Winifred Lwamugira, and his siblings Frederick Oyugi, Jane Oyugi, Robert Oyugi and Jessica Oyugi; his uncles Kamanja Mujunangoma and George Mutafungwa; his brothers-in-law Diego Angemi and Mark L. Collins; his nieces, Isabel, Raya and Aryiel Angemi; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and dear friends with whom he had deep meaningful relationships built on love, kindness, caring, sharing, helping and connecting others.
