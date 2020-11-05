Alan Marc Soloway
Alan Marc Soloway, our loving and devoted father, husband, colleague, mentor, and friend, passed away on November 2, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia at the age of 65. Alan was born in New York City in 1955, the son of Myles Soloway and Evelyn Luckson Soloway. He grew up in Stuyvesant Town and was an alumnus of the Little Red Schoolhouse and Elisabeth Irwin High School. He earned his B.A. from SUNY Albany in 1977, and then attended Benjamin Cardozo School of Law to earn his J.D. in 1980.
After law school, he served as an Assistant District Attorney for New York County, assigned first to the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for New York City, and then to Trial Bureau 60. Alan served for more than twenty-eight years as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Connecticut. In addition, he was an Adjunct Professor at the Quinnipiac University School of Law teaching Constitutional Criminal Procedure and Advanced Trial Advocacy.
He was admitted to the bars of the Supreme Court of the United States, the federal and state courts of Connecticut, and the federal and state courts of New York.
He married Elizabeth Marsh in 1985. They moved to Stamford, Connecticut and then Woodbridge, Connecticut where their children, Michael and Kathryn, were raised. The couple retired to the Richmond, VA area in 2018.
Alan held his family and friends closely. He is survived by his wife and their children, Michael Marsh-Soloway (Crystal Alawi), Richmond, VA, and Kathryn Marsh-Soloway, Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by his in-laws and his beloved nieces and nephews as well as his many cousins and their families.
The family is grateful for the care he received from many doctors, nurses, therapists, and staff at the Shepherd Spinal Injury Rehabilitation Hospital and the Piedmont Hospital, both in Atlanta, GA, and the VCU Hospital in Richmond, VA.
He will be buried in Beth El Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey. Because of the pandemic, services will be limited to his immediate family. It is their intention to hold a memorial service to celebrate his life on November 7, 2021. The Louis Suburban Chapel of Fair Lawn, New Jersey is handling the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be sent to the Little Red Schoolhouse, New York, New York; the American Diabetes Association
; the American Heart Association
, or the American Cancer Association.