Dr. Alan Weisel

Dr. Alan Weisel was born on November 2,1934 and died at his home in Stamford, Connecticut on July 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. After a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, he passed away on his own terms on the Fourth of July just as Founding Father Presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson (and coincidently James Monroe) had. He remained until his last days a student of history and politics; he very much admired these American heroes.

Dr. Weisel was a noted orthopaedic surgeon in Stamford for more than fifty years (after Farrel, Browne, Orth and Chamberlin – he was the fifth doctor in Stamford to specialize in orthopaedics) serving at times as the Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery of Stamford Hospital and of St. Joseph's Hospital. A pioneer in arthroscopic surgery, he was renowned for his surgical, diagnostic and healing expertise, but distinguished more so for his kindness and concern for his patients and their families. He was the consummate professional and academic - always researching and staying cutting edge. He was very much disdainful of the business of medicine.

Dr. Weisel was raised by his parents, Isadore (Irving) and Mathilda (Tillie) Wiesel (not a typo, but a name change) in the Bronx, but his family moved to Stamford to be closer to his father's employment at a knitting mill in Norwalk. He graduated from the University of Connecticut and the University of Vermont College of Medicine. After completing internships at Albany Medical Center and Greenwich Hospital and then his orthopaedic surgery residency at the Albert Einstein Medical Center in New York, he entered the United States Army in 1964, with the rank of Captain through the Berry Program which made it possible for him to finish his medical training before serving in the Vietnam War. He served patriotically from 1965-1966 as the Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery of the 93rd Evacuation Hospital at Long Binh.

Dr. Weisel pursued his creative talents and passions: photography, classical guitar, great literature, writing, sports cars and fine wines. A health-conscious exercise enthusiast – he enjoyed running, biking, swimming, weight lifting and playing tennis and golf (and fabricating his own clubs). He was an esteemed member of Rockrimmon Country Club for 22 years.

He was most proud of the family that survives him. He and his cherished wife and best friend, Joyce, met at a high school graduation party in Stamford in 1954 and were married for just shy of 60 years. Theirs was a love affair worthy of a Shakespearean sonnet. His three children carry on his legacy: Roberta Smithline (Richard) of Rye, New York, Michael Weisel (Hope) of Stamford and Peter Weisel (Alissa Joy Wool) of Stamford. He treasured his eight grandchildren: William, Andrew and Robert Smithline, Amanda and Joshua Weisel and Shelby, Eden and Jack Ford Weisel. They affectionately called him "Papa". He is also survived by his sister, Ann Goldblum (Alex) of Stamford.

Dr. Weisel was interred at Congregation Agudath Sholom Cemetery near his parents' gravesites at a private service.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Lustgarten Foundation or to any .

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford (203)-359-9999. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com Published in Stamford Advocate on July 8, 2019