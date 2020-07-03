Albert Candito, Jr.
Albert Candito Jr., Born on September 29th, 1954 in Stamford, CT to Albert and Catherine (Vorvis) Candito passed away peacefully from cancer on June 17th in Florida at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
"Bert" graduated from Rippowam H.S. in 1973. Then attended NCC playing football for both schools. Albert loved working outdoors, He worked for the Stamford Arboretum and as a Landscaper Before moving to Florida with his best friend and soulmate of 38 years Judy West. In Florida, he worked as a roofer and contractor. Albert had a great sense of humor and was a tremendous athlete, playing football, baseball and excelling in basketball.
Along with his parents he leaves behind 3 loving brothers Vito (Suzi) Candito, Mickey (Debbie) Candito, Peter (Debbie) Candito and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020. We ask you to please be considerate to the social distancing guidelines and kindly wear a mask. To send Condolences to the family, visit www.Gallagherfuneralhome.com