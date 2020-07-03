1/1
Albert Canditi Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Candito, Jr.
Albert Candito Jr., Born on September 29th, 1954 in Stamford, CT to Albert and Catherine (Vorvis) Candito passed away peacefully from cancer on June 17th in Florida at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
"Bert" graduated from Rippowam H.S. in 1973. Then attended NCC playing football for both schools. Albert loved working outdoors, He worked for the Stamford Arboretum and as a Landscaper Before moving to Florida with his best friend and soulmate of 38 years Judy West. In Florida, he worked as a roofer and contractor. Albert had a great sense of humor and was a tremendous athlete, playing football, baseball and excelling in basketball.
Along with his parents he leaves behind 3 loving brothers Vito (Suzi) Candito, Mickey (Debbie) Candito, Peter (Debbie) Candito and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020. We ask you to please be considerate to the social distancing guidelines and kindly wear a mask. To send Condolences to the family, visit www.Gallagherfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved