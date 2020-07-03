1/1
Albert Candito Jr.
1954 - 2020
Albert Candito, Jr.
Albert Candito Jr., Born on September 29th, 1954 in Stamford, CT to Albert and Catherine (Vorvis) Candito passed away peacefully from cancer on June 17th in Florida at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
"Bert" graduated from Rippowam H.S. in 1973. Then attended NCC playing football for both schools. Albert loved working outdoors. He worked for the Stamford Arboretum and as a Landscaper Before moving to Florida with his best friend and soulmate of 38 years Judy West. In Florida, he worked as a roofer and contractor. Albert had a great sense of humor and was a tremendous athlete, playing football, baseball and excelling in basketball.
Along with his parents he leaves behind 3 loving brothers Vito (Suzi) Candito, Mickey (Debbie) Candito, Peter (Debbie) Candito and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020. We ask you to please be considerate to the social distancing guidelines and kindly wear a mask. To send Condolences to the family, visit www.Gallagherfuneralhome.com



Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Dear Kay & Al
My heart is broken for the both of you. Bert was such a great guy. I remember his smile. Please accept our deepest condolences. May God bless and watch over all of you.
Pam & Bill Romaniello
Friend
July 3, 2020
Kay & Al,
My heart is broken for you both. To suffer the loss of a child is the most heartbreaking part of life any parent can endure.
Please accept our most deepest condolences in the loss of Albert. I will always remember his smile and sense of humor.
All our love Pam & Bill
Pam & Bill Romaniello
Friend
July 3, 2020
I wish to extend my deepest condolences to this great mans family ! I know he must have been exceptional as his soulmate is one of the finest lady's I have ever had the pleasure of friendship . God Bless You All ! May the wonderful memories of happy times fill your soul with love ! A very close friend of Judy West . Mr. Timothy P. Kraus
Timothy P. Kraus
Friend
