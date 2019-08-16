The Advocate Notices
Albert Lyon


1933 - 2019
Albert Lyon Notice
Albert F. Lyon
Albert Frank Lyon of Trumbull passed away on August 14, 2019. He was 86.
Al was born in Stamford on February 15, 1933 to Harry and Margaret Scott Lyon. He was also a resident of Norwalk and Madison, CT.
He graduated from Stamford High School and attended Norwalk Technical College. He was a 31-year employee of FAG Bearing Corp. (Formerly Norma Hoffman) where he was manager of the Metallurgy Laboratory. After his retirement, he operated Al Lyon Painting Company for 10 years. Al was both an avid golfer and lifelong Yankee fan.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores (Laurie) Sansone Lyon. He is survived by his children Kenneth (Lynn) of Norwalk, Richard (Suellen) of Stamford and Sharon Lyon of Trumbull. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jennifer, Alyssa and Matthew Lyon and Dylan Gagnon and one great-grandchild, Jenna Scarano. Also surviving are two sisters, Lorraine Othouse and Patricia Othouse of Florida. He was predeceased by his sisters Jane Lovejoy, Margaret Mary Nunes and a brother Robert Lyon.
Services and interment will be private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 18, 2019
