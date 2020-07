Or Copy this URL to Share

IN LOVING MEMORY ALBERT RICH July 22, 1938 - July 26, 2017 Quietly we remember you every day... No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts you're always there. Your loving wife, Patty & Family xox

