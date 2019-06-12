The Advocate Notices
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bridget of Ireland RC Church
278 Strawberry Hill Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Alberta "Bert" Meceli
Alberta "Bert" DeLeo Meceli, 80, passed away at home in Florida on March 9, 2019. She was born in Stamford on December 2, 1938 to the late Albert J. and Leonora Montagnino DeLeo.
Bert worked as an Account Manager for Adalay Express, Hewitt Robbins, Condec Corp., Massotti & Massotti and Cortec Group, retiring in 2004 and she also worked at The Tully Center in Stamford where she made many friends. Bert loved life and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her beloved nieces and nephews. She loved the New York Yankees and her little Toyota.
Bert is survived by her siblings Albert DeLeo Jr. and his wife Rosalie, Regina Cianciola and her husband Joe, Dee Colacicco and her husband Funzi, and Tore DeLeo and his wife Lori. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister Leonora Ferro and brother-in-law Chic Ferro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Bridget of Ireland RC Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford. Interment will be private.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 12, 2019
