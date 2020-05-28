Albino Bria
Albino Bria, 90, a longtime resident of Stamford passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Albino was born in Rose, Cosenza Italy on August 1, 1929 the son of the late Luigi and Carmela Molinaro. He enjoyed life and cherished his huge circle of family and friends that brought him immense joy.
Albino is joining the love of his life, his wife Francesca in eternal rest. Albino is survived by his three daughters, Carmela Marazita and her husband Nick of Florida, Gina Bria of Stamford and Susan Herrmann and her husband Rob of Stamford. Also, surviving are his five cherished grandchildren Alexandra, Amy, Zachary, William and Samantha along with two great-grandchildren Hunter and Evelyn and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral and burial will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of all the people who Albino loved throughout his well lived life. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
The family has entrusted Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford CT. Burial will be at St Mary's Cemetery, 399 North Street, Greenwich CT. If you wish to honor Albino's life, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate & Greenwich Time on May 28, 2020.