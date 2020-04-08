Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alessandro Serpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alessandro Serpe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alessandro Serpe Notice
Alessandro Serpe
Alessandro Serpe, 60, died April 4th, 2020, in Greensboro, NC. He was predeceased by his parents Serafino and Romana Serpe, and brother Franco. He is survived by his older brother Eugene Serpe and his wife Mary, and their children Adrian, Julian, and Allie; his niece Michelle Katz and her husband Doug, and their children Andrew, Emma, and Molly; and numerous cousins in the United States and Italy. He especially will be missed by his cousin Stephanie Scaturchio, and her parents Joseph and Maria Serpe. His loss also will be greatly felt by his dear and close friends Dennis McMahon and his wife Maribeth of Stamford, and Bill Napolitano of Florida. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to your local AA chapter.
For the full obituary, please go to the website of Triad Cremation & Funeral Service, Greensboro, NC
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alessandro's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -