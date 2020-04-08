|
Alessandro Serpe
Alessandro Serpe, 60, died April 4th, 2020, in Greensboro, NC. He was predeceased by his parents Serafino and Romana Serpe, and brother Franco. He is survived by his older brother Eugene Serpe and his wife Mary, and their children Adrian, Julian, and Allie; his niece Michelle Katz and her husband Doug, and their children Andrew, Emma, and Molly; and numerous cousins in the United States and Italy. He especially will be missed by his cousin Stephanie Scaturchio, and her parents Joseph and Maria Serpe. His loss also will be greatly felt by his dear and close friends Dennis McMahon and his wife Maribeth of Stamford, and Bill Napolitano of Florida. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to your local AA chapter.
For the full obituary, please go to the website of Triad Cremation & Funeral Service, Greensboro, NC
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 9, 2020