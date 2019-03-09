Alfred A. Coppola, Sr.

Alfred A. Coppola, Sr. (Fred), 95, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, CT.

Fred was born in Stamford, CT on Nov. 4, 1923, to Sinibaldo and Alice Coppola. He played football and baseball at Stamford High School, and started boxing at an early age.

Enlisting in the Navy on Dec. 7, 1942, Fred served in the Ireland, England, and the States. He and 3 three of his brothers served in WWII at the same time. He was a medic, continued boxing, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 7, 1946. While stationed in Galveston, TX, he met his wife Christine (Ringer), to whom he was married for 62 years.

His boxing career as a light welterweight spanned more than two decades, and included a New England Lightweight Golden Glove Championship. He worked as a fireman, owned a bar, and ultimately retired from Clairol after moving back to Norwalk, CT. He was passionate about sports, and enjoyed breeding and showing collies.

Fred is survived by his sister, Alice Coppola Carella, and his children: Ruth Miner and her husband Ira, of Stamford, CT, Cynthia O'Brien and her husband Robert, of Trumbull, CT, Audrey Coppola of Stratford, CT and Alfred A. Coppola, Jr and his wife Laura, of Sparta, NJ. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Fred was predeceased by his wife Christine, brothers Joseph, Ralph, Anthony, Rocco and Mario, and sisters Philomena Tarascio, Margaret Brondo and Nancy Considine.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, 41 Hecker Avenue, Darien. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , Smile Train, or St. Jude.

Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 9, 2019